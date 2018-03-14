El responsable del dispositivo policial que coordinó a la Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil y Mossos d'Esquadra durante el referéndum independentista del 1 de octubre, Diego Pérez de los Cobos, ha sido nombrado jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, han informado fuentes del Instituto Armado.
El director de la Benemérita, José Manuel Holgado, lo ha nombrado por "reunir un perfil idóneo", según publicó el Boletín Oficial de la Guardia Civil el pasado 6 de marzo. De los Cobos estaba en todas las quinielas después de que el anterior responsable, el coronel Santiago Caballero, ascendiera a general.
Diego Pérez de los Cobos Orihuel es diplomado de Estado Mayor y ocupaba el puesto de Director del Gabinete de Coordinación y Estudios de la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad. Este gabinete está conformado en su totalidad por miembros de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado (Guardia Civil y Policía Nacional), según el Real Decreto de estructura orgánica del Ministerio del Interior.
El coronel Pérez de los Cobos lleva trabajando en los órganos de dirección del Ministerio del Interior desde hace casi 12 años. En julio de 2006 se incorporó como asesor al Gabinete del entonces ministro, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. Posteriormente, en julio de 2011, al asumir la cartera Antonio Camacho, sería designado para el puesto de director del Gabinete de Coordinación y Estudios.
Mantuvo la confianza del actual ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, y antes de Jorge Fernández Díaz. Su función era dirigir el órgano de apoyo y asesoramiento para que el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, José Antonio Nieto, ejerza su función de coordinación y supervisión de la actuación de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y de colaboración con las Policías Autonómicas y Policías Locales.
