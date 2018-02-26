Las directoras Ana Pardo de Vera (Público) Montserrat Domínguez (HuffPost), Esther Vera (Ara) debatirán sobre el el tratamiento de la información política en un debate moderado por Jesús Maraña (infoLibre) el próximo 8 de marzo en Huesca.
La primera ponencia del XIX Congreso de Periodismo Digital (11.15 horas a 12.15 horas) pondrá el foco en el periodismo político en los medios de comunicación, en el marco de la mesa redonda "Periodismo político con Cataluña al fondo".
Asimismo, el Congreso acogerá el día 9 de marzo una conversación entre la codirectora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso, y la periodista de RTVE Lara Siscar sobre "El acoso a las mujeres periodistas, la censura que no vemos".
Abordarán, entre otros asuntos, la encuesta publicada por la Federación Internacional de Periodistas (IFJ), que indica que una de cada dos mujeres periodistas sufre violencia machista en su trabajo, así como los casos de acoso a través de las redes sociales, según informa el Congreso.
