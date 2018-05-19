El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha firmado este sábado en la capital grancanaria el acuerdo con Nueva Canarias (NC) para lograr el apoyo nacionalista a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), que ha calificado de "buenos para España" porque transmiten "confianza" fuera del país.
Rajoy ha opinado que las dos partes han "antepuesto el interés general" al partidista y que el acuerdo es "importante" porque "en cualquier faceta de la vida" tiene más valor "construir que destruir".
El acuerdo ha sido ratificado esta mañana en la sede de la Delegación del Gobierno tanto por Rajoy como por el presidente de NC, Román Rodríguez. Al acto han asistido también cargos tanto del PP como de los nacionalistas, entre los que estaban el presidente de los populares en las islas, Asier Antona, o el diputado nacional de NC Pedro Quevedo.
Rajoy ha incidido en su consideración de que un país con presupuestos está mejor que otro sin ellos de cara a los mercados y a su capacidad de financiación. "Da crédito a nuestro país", ha incidido el líder de los conservadores. Según el presidente del Gobierno, el objetivo de estos PGE de 2018 es "conseguir crecimiento económico y generar empleo" y asentar la "recuperación" para que "cada vez llegue a más personas".
Defendió que estos PGE son "equilibrados" desde el punto de vista del territorio y también "buenos para Canarias". Reconoció que el PP y NC ven "algunas cosas de otra manera" pero que se ha hecho un esfuerzo de entendimiento para lograr que "la vida de los canarios y de todos los españoles sea un poco mejor".
