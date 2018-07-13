Público
Pilar Llop, nueva delegada del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género

María Pilar Llop es magistrada en situación administrativa de servicios especiales y actualmente, diputada de la Asamblea de Madrid. Su último destino judicial fue el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 5 de Madrid.

Pilar Llop, en una imagen durante su etapa como juez. / EFE

El Consejo de Ministros nombrará este viernes a Pilar Llop como nueva delegada del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género. Llop, que actualmente es diputada de la Asamblea de Madrid, es magistrada en situación administrativa de servicios especiales. Su último destino judicial fue el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 5 de Madrid.

Desde marzo de 2011 hasta abril de 2015 fue letrada del Gabinete Técnico del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), con responsabilidades como la jefatura de la Sección Observatorio Violencia Doméstica y de Género, secretaria de la Comisión Igualdad, secretaria Foro Justicia y Discapacidad, y secretaria del Comité de Dirección del Consejo General del Poder Judicial.

Ha trabajado en diversos países de la Unión Europea y en situación de preadhesión así como en América Latina en temas relacionados con reformas de los sistemas judiciales, en materia penal y en violencia de género.

