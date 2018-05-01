Público
Público

Pintan una esvástica nazi en la frente de la estatua de Federico García Lorca en Granada

El poeta Federico García Lorca, uno de los más importantes de la historia de España, fue asesinado en Granada durante la Guerra Civil por su decidido apoyo a la II República

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Federico García Lorca.

Federico García Lorca.

La estatua del poeta Federico García Lorca situada en el bulevar de la Constitución de Granada ha amanecido con una esvástica nazi dibujada en la frente, tal y como ha informado el diario andaluz Ideal

El poeta Federico García Lorca, uno de los más importantes de la historia de España, fue asesinado en Granada durante la Guerra Civil por su decidido apoyo a la II República y, según mantienen diversos historiadores, por su homosexualidad

García Lorca intento refugiarse en casa de la familia Rosales, cercana a las fuerzas golpistas, pero dos guardias civiles y un exdiputado de la CEDA acudieron a detenerlo. Cuando el gobernador civil de Granada le preguntó al general Queipo de Llano qué hacer con el dramaturgo, el criminal, que aún hoy está enterrado en la Basílica de La Macarena de Sevilla, le respondió: "Dale café, mucho café".

Las últimas horas del poeta están aún rodeadas de polémica y son muchas las dudas, pero parece que fue fusilado en torno a las cinco de la madrugada del 18 de agosto junto a los banderilleros anarquistas Francisco Galadí y Joaquín Arcollas, y el maestro Dióscoro Galindo. Sus cuerpos siguen aún en una de las 2.000 fosas sin abrir que hay en España, en este caso en un paraje cercano al municipio de Alfacar.

Etiquetas