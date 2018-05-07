Público
Pío García Escudero presidirá el PP de Madrid hasta después de las autonómicas de 2019

La dirección nacional designa a la cúpula del partido a nivel autonómico hasta su próximo congreso. El diputado presidente Juan Carlos Vera será el secretario general autonómico 

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, con el del Senado, Pío García Escudero, en los pasillos de la Cámara Alta. EFE/Zipi

El presidente del Senado, Pío García Escudero, presidirá el PP de Madrid hasta el próximo congreso regional, que se celebrará después de las elecciones municipales y autonómicas de 2019, según ha anunciado este lunes el coordinador general del partido, Fernando Martínez-Maíllo. Por su parte,  el diputado Juan Carlos Vera será el secretario general autonómico del partido.

El próximo 15 de mayo se celebrará un Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del PP para aprobar la designación de ambos, que a su vez podrán integrar nuevos nombres a su equipo.

Se mantienen tanto así el Comité Ejecutivo Regional y la Junta Directiva Regional de Madrid, aunque se podrán integrar personas que el nuevo presidente y el nuevo secretario general elijan.
Martínez Maillo ha dicho que García-Escudero "Es un referente del partido en Madrid, una persona que da tranquilidad al partido tras una situación complicada". "Es el más adecuado", ha subrayado.

