La Plataforma Trans ha exigido este lunes a Unidos Podemos que lleve al pleno del Congreso para su tramitación la Ley Trans Estatal que registró el pasado febrero y que cuenta con el apoyo de cerca de 150 entidades.
"Mostramos nuestro estupor e indignación ante la congelación" de una propuesta que lleva registrada casi cinco meses, ha señalado la Plataforma Trans en un comunicado, donde ha explicado que solo ha recibido como respuesta el "silencio" cuando se han dirigido a la diputada de la formación morada Mar García.
"Si la Ley Trans Estatal sigue durmiendo, habrá un otoño trans de lucha, donde de nuevo las personas trans nos veremos obligadas a jugarnos nuestra salud y vida para ser iguales en derechos", ha avisado la presidenta de la Plataforma Trans, Mar Cambrolle.
Ha recordado que la propuesta de Ley Trans Estatal nació de la Federación Plataforma Trans tras un proceso abierto y participativo ya que durante un año se recogieron las aportaciones de distintos colectivos y familias de menores trans.
"Es la primera vez que el colectivo trans organizado es capaz como sujeto político de determinar cual es su situación y cuales las políticas y protocolos dirigidos a reparar tantos años de desigualdad social", ha recalcado.
Por otra parte, este colectivo ha celebrado con "entusiasmo y esperanza", que la portavoz parlamentaria del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, haya mencionado a la Ley Trans Estatal en la agenda de las "leyes contra la discriminación y las desigualdades".
Por ello, ha solicitado reunión con la secretaria de Movimientos Sociales y Diversidad del PSOE, Mónica Silvana.
