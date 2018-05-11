Público
Catalunya El pleno de investidura de Quim Torra se celebrará este sábado a mediodía

Aunque el pleno se celebre el sábado, Torra no será investido hasta el lunes, cuando tendrá lugar la segunda vuelta de la investidura: en la primera, necesita una mayoría absoluta de la que JxCat y ERC no disponen.

El pleno de investidura de Quim Torra (JxCat) se celebrará este sábado a las 12 horas, según han informado fuentes parlamentarias a Europa Press.

Aunque el pleno se celebre el sábado, Torra no será investido hasta el lunes, cuando tendrá lugar la segunda vuelta de la investidura: en la primera, necesita una mayoría absoluta de la que JxCat y ERC no disponen.

En cambio, en la segunda votación del lunes, le bastará con una mayoría simple de votos, que son los 66 que suman JxCat y ERC frente a los 65 de Cs, el PSC, los comuns y el PP --la CUP tiene previsto abstenerse--.

