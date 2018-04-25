El PNV da la espalda al independentismo catalán y apoya los presupuestos de Rajoy

Los Presupuestos del Estado para 2018 tienen garantizada su tramitación parlamentaria. El PNV ha sellado un acuerdo con el Gobierno para superar la primera votación en el Congreso este jueves a cambio de una mejora de las pensiones. El movimiento de los nacionalistas vascos supone un giro en la posición que habián venido mantenido hasta ahora de no negociar con el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy en tanto estuviera activa el artículo 155 en Catalunya, en un gesto de apoyo a los soberanista.
Sin embargo, este miércoles, el presidente del PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, se ha reunido este mismo miércoles con Rajoy para cerrar el acuerdo, según ha desvelado el el portavoz de los nacioalistas vascos en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban.
El acuerdo prevé una subida de las pensiones al ritmo del IPC este año y el proximo, la elevación de la base reguladora de las pensiones de viudedad al 56% en 2018 (el proyecto del Gobierno lo dejaba en el 54%) y al 60% en 2019, y retrasar la aplicación del factor de sostenibilidad hasta el año 2023 (estaba previsto que entrará en vigor en enero de 2019).
A cambio, el PNV rechazará mañana las seis enmiendas a la totalidad presentadas al proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018 por lo que las cuentas públicas podrán continuar con su tramitación parlamentaria.
Los votos del PNV se sumará a los del PP, Ciudadanos, Coalición Canaria, Foro Asturias y UPN para rechazar las enmiendas del PSOE, Unidos Podemos, ERC, PDeCAT, Compromís y EH Bildu.
De esta forma, los Presupuestos podrían continuar su tramitación parlamentaria ya que mañana las iniciativas recibirán previsiblemente 176 votos a favor y 176 en contra lo que supondría un empate técnico y a la tercera votación decaerían las enmiendas.
(Habrá ampliación)
