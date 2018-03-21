La Policía belga identificó, ayer, martes, a dos ciudadanos españoles que se presentaron en la residencia del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo (Bélgica) disfrazados de agentes de la Guardia Civil, según informa este miércoles el canal de noticias de la televisión pública catalana, 3/24.
Los dos hombres acudieron la tarde del martes a la residencia de Puigdemont en Waterloo disfrazados de agentes del cuerpo armado y estuvieron tomándose fotos, grabando vídeos y bromeando delante la casa antes de ser identificados por una patrulla de la Policía belga. Posteriormente colgaron esas fotos y los vídeos en la cuenta de Twitter de la Asociación Democracia y Unidad Española (D.U.E.), que en su perfil de la red social asegura que "nace en la población de San Fruitos del Bages, con la idea de combatir el nacionalismo". Esta asociación tampoco duda en calificar de "basura" al independentismo.
Los agentes de la Policía belga identificaron a los dos hombres, les obligaron a quitarse el disfraz y les pidieron que abandonasen la zona.
El profugo Puigdemont da esquinazo a la D.U.E pero seguiremos buscandolo hasta que lo tengamos entre rejas !!! @arturelpayaso2 @bcnviafora @Bcnisnotcat_ @CPTabarnia @DolcaCatalunya @lasvocesdelpue @SaveSpain1 @hisomatemps @CatalunayEspana pic.twitter.com/4mIPqN1QJ2— D.U.E. (@DUE_17) 20 de marzo de 2018
El dirigente independentista no se encontraba presente en la casa en el momento de los hechos, ya que se encuentra todavía en Ginebra (Suiza), hasta donde se desplazó para participar en varios actos políticos y culturales .
El presidente catalán cesado se encuentra desde octubre de 2017 en Bélgica para evitar su posible detención por parte de las autoridades españolas, luego que la Justicia lo acusase de alentar desde su cargo un movimiento de "insurrección activa" con el objetivo de proclamar la independencia de Catalunya.
