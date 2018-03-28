Público
Público

La Policía detiene a los dos mossos que acompañaban a Puigdemont en Alemania

Las detenciones son fruto de las investigaciones de la Comisaría General de Información en el marco de las diligencias incoadas por la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional por un presunto delito de encubrimiento.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont atiende a los periodistas tras su participación en un acto en el Pallamento de Finlancia, en Helsinki, el pasado 22 de marzo. REUTERS

El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont atiende a los periodistas tras su participación en un acto en el Pallamento de Finlancia, en Helsinki, el pasado 22 de marzo. REUTERS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a mediodía de este miércoles en Barcelona a Xavier Goicoechea Fernández y a Carlos de Pedro López, los dos mossos que acompañaban el domingo al expresidente de la Generalitat Carlos Puigdemont cuando fue detenido en Alemania, según fuentes policiales.

Los dos agentes de la policía autonómica viajaban también en la furgoneta en la que el expresident volvía a Bruselas.

Las detenciones son fruto de las investigaciones de la Comisaría General de Información en el marco de las diligencias incoadas por la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional por un presunto delito de encubrimiento. 

Según las fuentes, Carlos de Pedro López ha sido arrestado a las 12:45 horas en el aeropuerto barcelonés de El Prat cuando llegaba de un vuelo procedente de Bruselas. Por su parte, Xavier Goicoechea Fernández ha sido detenido un cuarto de hora después en las inmediaciones de su domicilio, en la localidad de Vilassar de Mar, también en la provincia de Barcelona.

La Comisaría General de Información de la Policía Nacional abrió una investigación a estos dos mossos y envío ayer a la Fiscalía de la Audiencia un informe para determinar si agentes habían incurrido en alguna conducta delictiva por haber ayudado a Puigdemont a sustraerse de la acción de la Justicia.

La Fiscalía también investiga a otras dos personas que acompañaban a Puigdemont, en concreto el empresario Josep Maria Matamala y un profesor.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas