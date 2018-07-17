Un total de 222 policías municipales de Madrid alegaron estar de baja por enfermedad el pasado 7 de julio para no trabajar en la celebración del Orgullo LGTB, una actitud que el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad investigará y denunciará "por vía penal" ya que no puede admitir que se ponga en riesgo la seguridad por "razones sindicales o políticas".
El delegado de Salud, Seguridad y Emergencias, Javier Barbero, ha anunciado que investigará el elevado número de bajas registradas en la Policía Municipal durante las fiestas del Orgullo y "será contundente" con quienes se quedaron en su casa sin estar enfermos, cargando de trabajo a sus compañeros con la "clara intencionalidad" de provocar inseguridad.
Barbero ha hecho este anuncio en la comisión correspondiente cuando el PP y Ciudadanos le han afeado el caos del dispositivo durante esas fiestas y le han reprochado que numerosos agentes tuvieran que estar 12 horas "de pie" porque no llegaban sus relevos o que no tuvieran acceso a bocadillos o agua.
Los sindicatos policiales están en plena negociación del convenio colectivo con el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, cuya última oferta fue rechazada por el 80 % de la plantilla. El sindicato mayoritario en el cuerpo, CPPM, pidió a los agentes que no se inscribieran como voluntarios para cubrir las fiestas del Orgullo, y ante el anuncio de Javier Barbero de que suspendería los descansos semanales para garantizar la seguridad, el sindicato ya insinuó que muchos de los agentes podrían ponerse enfermos ese día.
"En alerta 4 antiterrotista no se puede aceptar que de repente los policías se pongan intencionadamente de baja por cuestiones políticas o sindicales. No vale todo frente a los legítimos derechos laborales", ha avisado el edil.
Javier Barbero, que con motivo de esa celebración suspendió el descanso semanal al 15 por ciento de la plantilla, ha dicho además que la Policía ha abierto una información reservada sobre este asunto y que se abrirán vías de responsabilidad en el ámbito disciplinario" y en el ámbito penal con la "correspondiente denuncia en el juzgado".
