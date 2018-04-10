La Policía toma declaración al catedrático y a las profesoras del máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, informa El Confidencial.
Los agentes investigan cómo se confeccionó el acta de presentación del trabajo de fin de máster supuestamente falsificada y si esta fue elaborada para proteger a la dirigente del PP autonómico.
Una vez terminadas las entrevistas, darán cuenta de las respuestas a la Fiscalía, que investiga el caso del máster de Cifuentes y deberá dilucidar si los hechos en los que está implicada la presidenta madrileña deben ser investigados por vía penal.
Precisamente hoy, el PP ha propuesto que los diputados que tengan falsedades en sus currículos puedan ser sancionados.
Así lo ha manifestado en el Congreso el portavoz parlamentario, Rafael Hernando, en la que ha reiterado que Cifuentes ya ha dado explicaciones en la Asamblea regional sobre su máster y ha acusado a Ciudadanos de tener "doble vara de medir".
Hernando también ha asegurado que el vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP, Pablo Casado, ha dado explicaciones "claras, precisas, coherentes y documentadas" sobre el máster que ha cursado en el mismo departamento de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y que está siendo investigado por el propio centro.
