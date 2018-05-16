Público
Política catalana Badalona no pagará 10.000 euros a Albiol por faltar a los plenos

El político ya no recibirá los 10.007 euros de dietas del consistorio porque o llegaba tarde o faltaba a 6 de cada 10 plenos de este mandato. 

Xavier García Albiol - EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Badalona ha dejado de pagar a Xavier García Albiol, líder del PP catalán, por irregularidades en la asistencia a los plenos. Tal y como ha avanzado RAC1, el político ya no recibirá los 10.007 euros de dietas ya que, desde el consistorio, se ha calculado que o llegaba tarde o faltaba a 6 de cada 10 plenos de este mandato.

Dolors Sabater, alcaldesa de Badalona, envió el junio pasado una carta el líder político en el que le informaba y alertaba de que tiene el derecho y el deber de asistir a todas las sesiones de la corporación municipal. De no ser así, la alcaldesa ha defendido su potestad para retirar las retribuciones económicas cuando no se asista a dos convocatorias seguidas de pleno o de las comisiones.

