Políticos catalanes ERC y PDeCAT piden explicaciones a Interior por un vídeo de Junqueras, Forn y Romeva en la cárcel de Estremera

El diario 'Ara' ha publicado unas imágenes del día a día los exconsellers en la prisión madrileña. "No es normal ni aceptable que se vulnere la intimidad de estas personas", denuncian. 

Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Form y Raül Romeva, los exconsellers que están en la prisión de Estremera.

ERC y PDeCAT han calificado este jueves de "inaceptable" la grabación de unos vídeos de los políticos soberanistas presos en la cárcel madrileña de Estremera y han exigido al Ministerio de Interior explicaciones por lo que consideran una violación de los derechos fundamentales.

En declaraciones a los periodistas, sus portavoces en el Congreso, Joan Tardá y Carles Campuzano, han rechazado los vídeos publicados este miércoles por el diario Ara, bajo el titular Las imágenes de la injusticia de Estremeracon imágenes del día a día los exconsellers Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva y Joaquim Form en la prisión.

"No es normal ni aceptable que se vulnere la intimidad de estas personas", ha denunciado Campuzano, que ha exigido a Interior la apertura de una investigación.

Ha precisado que, lógicamente, será el nuevo ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, quien deba responder, pero ha querido dejar claro que la responsabilidad corresponde al equipo de su antecesor, Juan Ignacio Zoido.

Para el portavoz de ERC, la grabación de sus compañeros en su vida cotidiana dentro de la cárcel es una "desvergüenza" que "no tiene nombre".

En opinión de Tardá, los nuevos responsables de Interior deberían "de entrada" pedir disculpas y actuar en consecuencia porque "no se puede" vulnerar la intimidad de los presos.

