PSOE Políticos y medios internacionales celebran el carácter feminista del Gobierno de Sánchez

El primer ministro canadiense, la vicepresidenta de los socialdemócratas europeos y la mayoría de medios de comunicación internacionales han celebrado que el nuevo Ejecutivo español sea el que más mujeres tiene en todo el mundo.

Los nuevos ministros, acompañados del Rey Felipe Felipe VI (c), y el presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez. /EFE

Con apenas un día de vida, el Gobierno de Sánchez ya ha hecho historia. Lo ha hecho por ser el Ejecutivo que más mujeres integra (11 de 18) de todo el mundo y el que más mujeres ha tenido en la historia de España. Este guiño al feminismo, así como la llamada a filas ministeriales del astronauta Pedro Duque no han pasado desapercibidos para la escena mediática internacional

El primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, ha sido uno de los primeros en felicitar a Sánchez, subrayando la coincidencia de sus dos ejecutivos: ambos tienen un ministro con pasado espacial. "Algún día esto no será un titular", sentenciaba el político en su cuenta de Twitter junto a una noticia que resaltaba el carácter feminista del nuevo Gobierno.

A las palabras de Trudeau hay que añadir las de Erna Solber, la primera ministra de Noruega, un lugar pionero en la paridad en cargos públicos. La política europea celebró en las redes que se "disipasen los mitos de que la política española está dominada por hombres".

La vicepresidenta de los socialdemócratas en Europa, Maria Joao Rodrigues también se ha sumado a las felicitaciones y ha señalado que el nuevo Ejecutivo va a "cambiar el mapa político de Europa". Unas palabras que fueron refutadas por el propio Partido Socialdemócrata europeo que a través de Twitter ha calificado el cambio de rumbo de la política española como un "ejemplo y una inspiración para el resto de países de Europa y el mundo".

Los principales medios internacionales

Medios como The New York Times, Le Monde o el Corriere Della Sera han puesto énfasis en el carácter modernizador del nuevo Gobierno socialista y han resaltado el cambio de rumbo de la política Española al dejar atrás el mantra de la corrupción que persiguió de forma constante al PP de Rajoy.

El Wall Street Journal  ha utilizado la noticia de la mayoría de mujeres en el nuevo Ejecutivo para desmentir el tópico internacional de que Italia y España son culturas políticas similares.  Desde The New York Times, también se ha recogido la noticia del nuevo gabinete de Sánchez y ha señalado el carácter europeísta y la posición clave que ocuparán las nuevas ministras de España.

En Francia, Le Figaro y Le Mond destacan, además del carácter feminista de la toma de poder de las ministras, el enfoque europeísta del nuevo gobierno del Partido Socialista.

"¿Y si un día Luca Parmitano o Samantha Cristoforetti (dos astronautas italianos) fuesen ministros?", se preguntaba el Corriere Della Sera  en un artículo que ponía el foco en la mayoría de mujeres del nuevo Gobierno y en la figura de Pedro Duque al frente del ministerio de Ciencia.

