Con apenas un día de vida, el Gobierno de Sánchez ya ha hecho historia. Lo ha hecho por ser el Ejecutivo que más mujeres integra (11 de 18) de todo el mundo y el que más mujeres ha tenido en la historia de España. Este guiño al feminismo, así como la llamada a filas ministeriales del astronauta Pedro Duque no han pasado desapercibidos para la escena mediática internacional
El primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, ha sido uno de los primeros en felicitar a Sánchez, subrayando la coincidencia de sus dos ejecutivos: ambos tienen un ministro con pasado espacial. "Algún día esto no será un titular", sentenciaba el político en su cuenta de Twitter junto a una noticia que resaltaba el carácter feminista del nuevo Gobierno.
One day this won’t make headlines... until then we celebrate each positive step forward. Congratulations PM @sanchezcastejon. https://t.co/LInWWxNBLe— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7 de junio de 2018
A las palabras de Trudeau hay que añadir las de Erna Solber, la primera ministra de Noruega, un lugar pionero en la paridad en cargos públicos. La política europea celebró en las redes que se "disipasen los mitos de que la política española está dominada por hombres".
Great to see the new Spanish government dispel the myth that Spanish politics is male-dominated. They beat all of us in the Nordics! pic.twitter.com/PJbg1JXR22— Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) 8 de junio de 2018
La vicepresidenta de los socialdemócratas en Europa, Maria Joao Rodrigues también se ha sumado a las felicitaciones y ha señalado que el nuevo Ejecutivo va a "cambiar el mapa político de Europa". Unas palabras que fueron refutadas por el propio Partido Socialdemócrata europeo que a través de Twitter ha calificado el cambio de rumbo de la política española como un "ejemplo y una inspiración para el resto de países de Europa y el mundo".
"My warmest congratulations and best wishes to @sanchezcastejon and his new government! With a female-majority cabinet, our Spanish comrade is an example and an inspiration to other countries in Europe and in the world!" said @UdoBullmann https://t.co/18vcbrlQSy pic.twitter.com/ITasmMhx4q— S&D Group (@TheProgressives) 7 de junio de 2018
Los principales medios internacionales
Medios como The New York Times, Le Monde o el Corriere Della Sera han puesto énfasis en el carácter modernizador del nuevo Gobierno socialista y han resaltado el cambio de rumbo de la política Española al dejar atrás el mantra de la corrupción que persiguió de forma constante al PP de Rajoy.
El Wall Street Journal ha utilizado la noticia de la mayoría de mujeres en el nuevo Ejecutivo para desmentir el tópico internacional de que Italia y España son culturas políticas similares. Desde The New York Times, también se ha recogido la noticia del nuevo gabinete de Sánchez y ha señalado el carácter europeísta y la posición clave que ocuparán las nuevas ministras de España.
En Francia, Le Figaro y Le Mond destacan, además del carácter feminista de la toma de poder de las ministras, el enfoque europeísta del nuevo gobierno del Partido Socialista.
"¿Y si un día Luca Parmitano o Samantha Cristoforetti (dos astronautas italianos) fuesen ministros?", se preguntaba el Corriere Della Sera en un artículo que ponía el foco en la mayoría de mujeres del nuevo Gobierno y en la figura de Pedro Duque al frente del ministerio de Ciencia.
