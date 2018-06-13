El coordinador general del PP, Fernando Martínez-Maillo, ha afeado este miércoles que el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, Màxim Huerta, condenado el año pasado por defraudar a Hacienda no haya dimitido ya y ha planteado "con qué autoridad" va el Gobierno a pedir a la ciudadanía que se paguen impuestos.
"Son las 9 de la mañana y el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, condenado por defraudar a Hacienda, ni ha dado explicaciones ni ha dimitido. Con qué autoridad este Gobierno va a exigir a los españoles que paguen sus impuestos", dice en un mensaje en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.
Son las 9 de la mañana y el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, condenado por defraudar a Hacienda, ni ha dado explicaciones ni ha dimitido. Con qué autoridad este Gobierno va a exigir a los españoles que paguen sus impuestos. @PPopular https://t.co/yz3DqUhFRJ— F. Martínez-Maillo (@martinezmaillo) 13 de junio de 2018
Por su parte, el secretario general de Podemos en la Comunidad de Madrid, Ramón Espinar, considera que Màxim Huerta, "tiene que salir a dar explicaciones" y hacerlo "lo antes posible" y "zanjar el asunto" de su condena en 2017 por fraude fiscal.
En una entrevista en TVE, Espinar, que ha querido ser "prudente" antes de "poner en tela de juicio la credibilidad de alguien" por "seguir un hashtag (etiqueta) de Twitter", ha apuntado no obstante que "si se confirma, es empezar con mal pie".
Según informa El Confidencial, Huerta fue condenado el año pasado al pago de más de 243.000 euros "por dejar de ingresar en el plazo establecido en la normativa de cada tributo la deuda tributaria que debiera resultar de la correcta autoliquidación".
