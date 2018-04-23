El PP de Bizkaia expulsa a un cargo por tráfico de drogas y pornografía infantil

Continúan los problemas para el PP. En esta ocasión la polémica rodea al PP de Bizkaia que se ha visto obligado a expulsar a un cargo del partido por su presunta vinculación con actividades ilícitas relacionadas con el aceite, y que el pasado viernes fue además detenido por ofrecer dinero a menores a cambio de fotos sexuales.
Hablamos de Carlos Abajo, vicesecretario de Agenda Digital del PP bizkaino y al que, según indican fuentes del partido, se procedió a expulsar tras conocerse su implicación en el robo de aceite y productos gourmet almacenados en una lonja en la que había trabajado tiempo atrás.
Este viernes, apenas un día después de que se comunicara internamente la expulsión, esta persona fue detenida por la Guardia Civil acusada de pedir a menores imágenes sexuales a cambio de dinero, en el marco de una operación denominada Kaio 75.
El Ministerio de Interior informaba el pasado viernes que se estaba llevando a cabo dicha operación mediante un comunicado en el que indicaba que la Guardia Civil detenía en Bilbao a Carlos Abajo.
El expulsado y el detenido resultaron ser la misma persona; Carlos Abajo, vicesecretario de Agenda digital y el coordinador del partido en la comarca bizkaina de las Encartaciones. Según el Ministerio, el detenido había conocido a los menores en Torrevieja (Alicante) en agosto de 2017, tiempo en el que empezó dándoles dinero a cambio de que le limpiaran el coche y así ganarse su confianza.
Fue la madre de uno de los jóvenes de 15 años la que dio la voz de alarma a raíz de una denuncia en la que relataba que un adulto le había solicitado varias fotografías sexuales a cambio de dinero mediante la aplicación WhatsApp. En el transcurso de la operación, la Guardia Civil también descubrió otros delitos presuntamente cometidos por el detenido como el tráfico de drogas, ayudado por una mujer.
