El PP borra "por error" a Cifuentes de su Convención Nacional

El PP no ha incluido "por error" a Cristina Cifuentes en el borrador del programa de su Convención Nacional, que se celebrará el próximo fin de semana en Sevilla.
En un encuentro con los medios, el coordinador general del Partido Popular, Fernando Martínez Maíllo, ha asegurado que la ausencia de Cifuentes en el primer programa de un evento en el que estará "todo el que tiene algo que decir en el partido", se debe a un mero "error".
Tras entregar este primer borrador a los medios de comunicación y ser notificados del error, los conservadores han impreso un nuevo programa en el que Cifuentes sí aparece como interviniente en la mesa que se celebrará el sábado, a las 16.00 horas.
Fuentes del PP han explicado que el borrador del programa ha experimentado varios cambios en los últimos días. De hecho, ya se había advertido de que podría haber algunas imprecisiones en esta agenda, pero el momento en que ha tenido lugar este "error" no puede ser más inoportuno.
Coincide con el momento en que Cifuentes se encuentra más cuestionada, horas antes de comparecer en la Asamblea de Madrid, forzada por la oposición a dar explicaciones sobre las irregularidades de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. También tiene lugar tras la publicación por parte de El Confidencial de que al menos dos de las firmas del acta de entrega de su trabajo fin de máster (TFM) fueron falsificadas.
Además de Cifuentes, el PP quiere contar con las intervenciones de Alberto Núñez Feijóo, presidente de Galicia; Fernando López Miras, presidente de Murcia; Juan Vicente Herrera, presidente de Castilla y León, o José Ignacio Ceniceros, presidente de La Rioja.
En la convención se espera que participen cerca de 2.500 personas (cargos públicos del PP por todo el territorio), entre ellos el presidente del partido y del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y "todos los ministros". Precisamente, el nombre de uno de ellos, Alfonso Dastis, también aparece mal escrito en el programa: "Antonio Dastis", reza, en referencia al titular de Exteriores.
De hecho, Maíllo también ha afirmado que esperan que la presidenta regional dé "suficientes explicaciones" sobre su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, para que "hoy quede aclarado el tema", "completamente zanjado". "Lo que esperamos es que este sea el final", incidía el dirigente conservador.
Y, sobre la información sobre las supuestas firmas falsificadas el acta del TFM, el coordinador general de los conservadores ha pasado el balón a Cifuentes: "Hoy va a comparecer públicamente para reiterar las explicaciones y, en su caso, ampliarlas", zanjaba.
