El PP confirma que presentará enmiendas a los Presupuestos con medidas que antes el PNV no le permitía

El Partido Popular incluirá en el Senado enmiendas para "mejorar" los presupuestos sobre cuestiones que antes no podía abordar por su pacto con el PNV, pero que una vez roto por parte de los nacionalistas vascos, va a defender en la Cámara Alta.
Así lo ha anunciado el portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando, quien ha asegurado no obstante que los populares no cambiarán con sus enmiendas la principal medida que logró incluir el PNV en los presupuestos, la subida generalizada de las pensiones.
En declaraciones en Telecinco, Hernando ha recordado que el PP ya no tiene "vinculación con el PNV" porque ese partido "ha roto la confianza entre las distintas formaciones" que apoyaron los presupuestos del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy en el Congreso.
Ahora, ha añadido, los populares tienen "manos libres" para "mejorar" las cuentas del Estado y para incluir algunas enmiendas que se dejaron "en la cartera" porque sabían que con el PNV no podrían salir adelante. En cualquier caso, el portavoz del PP ha señalado que su partido no va a cambiar la subida de las pensiones.
"Nuestros mayores que estén tranquilos, van a tener una de las mayores subidas de nuestra historia", ha dicho el portavoz del PP, subrayando que así se pactó no solo con el PNV -que fue el que puso sobre la mesa ese aumento de las pensiones- sino con el resto de formaciones que apoyaron los presupuestos.
Rafael Hernando ha señalado que estos son unos presupuestos "para todos" y no sólo contenían mejoras en los territorios de los que, como el PNV, los apoyaron, además de subrayar que son las mismas cuentas que hubieran querido hacer los populares en su primer año de Gobierno de Rajoy, en 2012, pero que no pudieron porque los socialistas "habían dejado España arruinada".
