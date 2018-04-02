El PP defiende que los ministros entonasen el himno de la Legión: "Es parte de nuestras tradiciones culturales"

El portavoz parlamentario del PP, Rafael Hernando, ha defendido este lunes que cuatro ministros acudiesen el pasado Jueves Santo a la procesión del Cristo de la Buena Muerte, protagonizada por la Legión en Málaga, y que incluso se animasen a cantar su himno, conocido como El novio de la muerte. "Eso es parte de nuestras tradiciones culturales", ha dicho.
Así lo ha puesto de manifiesto, en los pasillos del Congreso, al ser preguntado si cree que la asistencia de los ministros de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal; de Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido; de Justicia, Rafael Catalá; y de Educación, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, a la mencionada ceremonia perjudica la imagen de España.
"No", ha respondido tajante Hernando, quien considera que el himno de la Legión es "muy respetable". De hecho, ha comentado que cuando él acude a actos de la Legión en Almería, circunscripción por la que es diputado, también lo canta.
