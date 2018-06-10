Público
El PP elegirá al sucesor de Rajoy los días 20 y 21 de julio

El todavía presidente de la formación conservadora pide a su partido que no se enrede en un "proceso de ensimismamiento"

El presidente del PP, Mariano Rajoy y la secretaria general del partido, María Dolores de Cospedal, durante la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional de la formación. EFE/Mariscal

El presidente del PP, Mariano Rajoy, ha anunciado esta mañana que el congreso extraordinario del partido que eligirá a una nueva dirección tendrá lugar los días 20 y 21 de julio.

Rajoy ha señalado a la cúpula del partido, reunida en la Junta Directiva Nacional, que la formación conservadora tiene que estar en septiembre "en perfecto estado de revista".

Rajoy ha anunciado estas fechas que debe ratificar ahora este órgano porque el PP no debe demorarse en ofrecer "certidumbre y seguridad". "Los españoles no pueden estar esperando por nosotros", ha dicho.

Tras insistir en que hay que limitar al máximo el periodo de tránsito e interinidad en el PP, ha pedido que su partido no se enrede en un "proceso de ensimismamiento".

