PP Feijóo asegura que seguirá en Galicia, "como mínimo", hasta 2020

El presidente de la Xunta afirma que lo que más pesó para no ser candidato a la Presidencia del PP fue "la coherencia y el respeto a la palabra dada"

Casado y Feijóo, este sábado en A Coruña. EFE/Cabalar

El presidente de la Xunta y del PPdeG, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha reiterado hoy que "como mínimo" continuará en Galicia hasta 2020, año en que finaliza la actual legislatura en Galicia, y ha pedido que le "dejen respirar un poco" para decidir si opta a un cuarto mandato.

En una entrevista en la Radio Galega, ha recordado que lo que más pesó para no ser candidato a la Presidencia del PP fue "la coherencia y el respeto a la palabra dada".

"Tardé en tomar la decisión porque ciertamente me sorprendió el número de personas y de cargos del partido que pensaban que debía asumir la responsabilidad de presentarme a presidente del Partido Popular de España", ha reconocido.

La decisión "no fue fácil", ha proseguido, porque tuvo que "decirle a mucha gente que no", pero es "una persona reflexiva" y "la idea matriz, la idea del compromiso por Galicia, se mantuvo" en todo momento.

Feijóo ha afirmado que espera que la persona que lidere el PP a partir del próximo congreso, para el que no expresa sus preferencias, camine hacia "recuperar esos votos perdidos".

