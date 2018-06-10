Público
El PP se inclina por Feijóo como candidato de consenso

La actual dirección sigue pendiente de los movimientos de María Dolores de Cospedal y Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, que todavía no han aclarado si se postularán. Mariano Rajoy ha anunciado que el primer congreso extraordinario de la formación conservadora se celebrará entre el 20 y el 21 de julio

El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia y del PPdeG, Alberto Núñez Feijóo acompañado por Juan José Imbroda y José Ignacio Ceniceros, durante la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP. EFE/Chema Moya

La actual dirección del PP se inclina ya por Alberto Núñez-Feijóo como candidato de consenso para relevar a Mariano Rajoy al frente del partido. Así lo han confirmado a Público fuentes asistentes a la Junta Directiva Nacional que se celebra este lunes en Madrid, refiriéndose al presidente de la Xunta de la Galicia como "la mejor opción" para convertirse en "candidato de consenso".

Hasta la fecha, y aunque crecen las voces que señalan a Feijóo como claro favorito, él evita pronunciarse sobre su candidatura, y la actual dirección sigue pendiente de los movimientos de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, y María Dolores de Cospedal, exministra de Defensa y secretaria general del PP.

Nadie puede descartar que se postulen, aunque, como Feijóo, todavía no han enseñado sus cartas.

El exministro del Fomento Íñigo de la Serna a su llegada a la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP. EFE/Chema Moya

Estos tres nombres suenan más fuerte que los de otros posibles candidatos, como el exministro de Fomento, Íñigo de la Serna, pero hasta ahora en el PP han evitado hablar claro sobre la sucesión de Rajoy.

El exministro y exalcalde de Santander, a su llegada al hotel de Madrid donde el PP reúne la Junta Directiva Nacional, no se ha descartado como canddiato, y, aunque ha admitido que "siempre es bueno que haya una candidatura única", ha subrayado que no pasaría "nada" si hubiera varias.

Además, el grueso de los dirigentes consultados en público y en privado se muestran a favor de una candidatura de consenso que evite que se visibilicen disputas internas por el poder.

Este lunes, el expresidente del Gobierno y presidente saliente del PP ya ha puesto las fechas clave sobre la mesa: Entre el 20 y el 21 de julio se celebrará el primer congreso extraordinario del PP, para llegar a septiembre "en perfecto estado de revista", según sus palabras.

