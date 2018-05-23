Público
El PP se niega a liderar la moción de censura en Badalona y apoya la alcaldía del PSC

Xavier García Albiol ha asegurado que los diez concejales populares votarán para que el concejal del PSC Àlex Pastor sea el nuevo alcalde y provocar un cambio de gobierno en el Ayuntamiento de Badalona.

Xavier García Albiol, durante su intervención en un desayuno informativo este jueves en Madrid. EFE

El exalcalde de Badalona Xavier García Albiol ha renunciado este miércoles a liderar la moción de censura que provocaría un cambio de gobierno en el Ayuntamiento de Badalona y ha asegurado que los diez concejales populares votarán para que el concejal del PSC Àlex Pastor sea el nuevo alcalde

"Necesitamos un nuevo gobierno de transición para darle vuelta a la ciudad y estamos dispuestos en convertirlo en realidad, incluso si para ello hace falta renunciar a lo que legítimamente nos toca como lista más votada en las elecciones de mayo de 2015", ha destacado García Albiol.

La renuncia de Albiol permitirá desalojar de la alcaldía a la regidora de Badalona, Dolors Sabater (Badalona en Comú, coalición de la CUP y Podem) y situar al candidato socialista al frente del municipios, por un pacto PP-PSC-Ciudadanos.

La alcaldesa perdió la confianza por una cuestión sujeta a la aprobación de los presupuestos. Ahora tanto el PP como PSC y Ciudadanos coinciden en la voluntad de formar un gobierno alternativo.

Por ello, están sumidos en negociaciones a tres bandas en las que Albiol reivindicaba su regreso como candidato más votado pero ahora se echa a un lado. 

