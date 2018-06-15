El PP pide a Sánchez que investigue el papel de Guirao en el caso las tarjetas 'black'

La diputada balear del PP en el Congreso de los Diputados Teresa Palmer preguntará al Gobierno que se pronuncie sobre la decisión del nuevo ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Guirao, de no presentarse como acusación en el asunto de las tarjetas black de Bankia cuando era director general de la Fundación Montemadrid (Cajamadrid).
En este sentido, según ha manifestado la formación en un comunicado este viernes, con ello "se renunciaba de este modo a recuperar hasta 12 millones de euros".
Mediante pregunta escrita, Palmer quiere averiguar si el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, estaba al corriente de la actitud de Guirao antes de nombrarle ministro y si éste "tiene previsto gestionar el dinero público en base al mismo criterio con el que actuó al tomar la decisión de no presentarse como acusación en el caso de las tarjetas black".
Por ello, la diputada balear ha reclamado a Sánchez que se investigue cuál fue el papel de Guirao ya que, desde su punto de vista, "planean muchas dudas sobre la decisión que adoptó".
