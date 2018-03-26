El PP presume de que la detención de Puigdemont "demuestra que el independentismo ha naufragado"

El PP presume de que la detención de Carles Puigdemont, este domingo, "demuestra que el independentismo ha naufragado". El vicesecretario de Comunicación de los conservadores, Pablo Casado, ha vuelto a cargar este lunes contra las formaciones independentistas, a las que acusa de "incendiar" las calles.
En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Comité de Dirección de su partido, Casado ha afirmado también que el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha perdido la "neutralidad" con su discurso de este domingo, tras las detención del expresident y la celebración de varias protestas en Catalunya.
(Habrá ampliación)
