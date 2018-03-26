Público
El PP presume de que la detención de Puigdemont "demuestra que el independentismo ha naufragado"

El vicesecretario de Comunicación, Pablo Casado, cree que el presidente del Parlament ha quedado desautorizado por su discurso de este domingo, y pide a los independentistas que encuentren un candidato "viable". Sobre el máster de Cristina Cifuentes, descarta que las informaciones vengan de miembros del Partido Popular: "En el PP no hay fuego amigo"

Reunión del Comité de Dirección del PP, que preside el jefe del Ejecutivo, Mariano Rajoy (c), junto al coordinador general del PP, Fernando Martínez-Maíllo (d); la vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Levy (2d); el vicesecretario general, Javier Arenas (3d); el portavoz parlamentario, José Manuel Barreiro (4d), la ministra de Defensa y secretaria general del partido, María Dolores de Cospedal (i), el vicesecretario general, Javier Maroto (2i), el vicesecretario general, Pablo Casado (3i), y el portavoz parlamentario, Esteban Gonzáez Pons (4i). EFE/ David Mudarra

El PP presume de que la detención de Carles Puigdemont, este domingo, "demuestra que el independentismo ha naufragado". El vicesecretario de Comunicación de los conservadores, Pablo Casado, ha vuelto a cargar este lunes contra las formaciones independentistas, a las que acusa de "incendiar" las calles.

En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Comité de Dirección de su partido, Casado ha afirmado también que el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha perdido la "neutralidad" con su discurso de este domingo, tras las detención del expresident y la celebración de varias protestas en Catalunya.

