PP, PSOE y Cs rechazan desclasificar los papeles de los sanfermines de 1978 en los que hubo un muerto a disparo de un policía

La comisión de Interior del Congreso ha rechazado la proposición no de ley de Podemos, PNV y ERC sobre la desclasificación de los sucesos ocurridos hace 40 años en los Sanfermines de 1978, en los que el joven Germán Rodríguez murió por un disparo de la policía. La propuesta ha sido rechazada con los votos del PP, PSOE y Ciudadanos

Esta misma declaración, que pide la desclasificación de los archivos, fue aprobada recientemente en el Parlamento de Navarra con el voto favorable de UPN, PSN, Geroa Bai, EH Bildu, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra con el 96% de los escaños a favor y la única abstención del PP.

En la misma sesión ha sido rechazada la propuesta de Ciudadanos de otorgar las cruces al mérito policial con distintivo blanco a todos los agentes de la Policía Nacional y de la Guardia Civil que participaron en la Operación Copérnico por la que fueron desplazados a Catalunya.

Debatida y votada hoy en comisión, la proposición no de ley de Ciudadanos no ha contado con el apoyo de ningún partido, en tanto que el proponente no ha aceptado las enmiendas de PSOE -de sustitución- y la del PP presentadas porque, de hacerlo, ha dicho su portavoz Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, no se reconocería la labor de estos agentes por "salvaguardar el orden constitucional".