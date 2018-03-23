Público
Público

El PP de un pueblo de Madrid nombra como portavoz a un concejal que exigió "más cunetas"

Los populares del Ayuntamiento de El Molar solicitaron su renuncia, y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, calificó las declaraciones de impresentables

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Óscar Manuel López Canencia jurando en su nombramiento como portavoz de el PP en El Moral.

Óscar Manuel López Canencia jurando en su nombramiento como portavoz de PP en El Moral. TWITTER

El Partido Popular en el Ayuntamiento de El Molar (Madrid), ha nombrado a Óscar Manuel López Canencia a un concejal afirmó que no hay cunetas suficientes en España para los rojos, como su portavoz. La oposición exige su cese, "una persona con este historial, no puede estar representando a la democracia" afirma el PSOE de El Molar en Twitter. 

Las polémicas declaraciones ocurrieron en el año 2015, cuando el concejal popular escribió en su perfil de Facebook lo siguiente: “Si hay que decidir entre un sistema liberal, una economía capitalista, con todos sus fallos e injusticias, y el modelo soviético de la época… sinceramente creo que no hay cunetas suficientes”.

El propio PP de El Molar solicitó su renuncia, y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, calificó las declaraciones de impresentables. Sin embargo, López ha sido perdonado y ahora es portavoz en dicho ayuntamiento en el que ahora gobierna Ciudadanos.

El portavoz de Ciudadanos en El Molar, David González, ha afirmado Twitter que el Grupo Popular ha escenificado "el mayor insulto a la democracia. Engaña a sus votantes, menosprecia a las instituciones y nombra portavoz al que calificó como impresentable Cristina Cifuentes". 

Oscar Manuel López Canencia, ya fue condenado por amenazas e insultos a Jorge Pascual González, un compañero de su propio partido. "Te voy a reventar la cabeza, hijo de puta” le dijo.

Etiquetas