El PP de un pueblo de Madrid nombra como portavoz a un concejal que exigió "más cunetas"

El Partido Popular en el Ayuntamiento de El Molar (Madrid), ha nombrado a Óscar Manuel López Canencia a un concejal afirmó que no hay cunetas suficientes en España para los rojos, como su portavoz. La oposición exige su cese, "una persona con este historial, no puede estar representando a la democracia" afirma el PSOE de El Molar en Twitter.
Las polémicas declaraciones ocurrieron en el año 2015, cuando el concejal popular escribió en su perfil de Facebook lo siguiente: “Si hay que decidir entre un sistema liberal, una economía capitalista, con todos sus fallos e injusticias, y el modelo soviético de la época… sinceramente creo que no hay cunetas suficientes”.
El propio PP de El Molar solicitó su renuncia, y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, calificó las declaraciones de impresentables. Sin embargo, López ha sido perdonado y ahora es portavoz en dicho ayuntamiento en el que ahora gobierna Ciudadanos.
El portavoz de Ciudadanos en El Molar, David González, ha afirmado Twitter que el Grupo Popular ha escenificado "el mayor insulto a la democracia. Engaña a sus votantes, menosprecia a las instituciones y nombra portavoz al que calificó como impresentable Cristina Cifuentes".
El #partido popular de #elmolar en el pleno de hoy escenifica el mayor insulto a la democracia. Engaña a sus votantes, menosprecia a las instituciones y nombra portavoz al que calificó como impresentable @ccifuentes pic.twitter.com/r46RFet4Fp— David Gonzalez (@davidcselmolar) 23 de marzo de 2018
Oscar Manuel López Canencia, ya fue condenado por amenazas e insultos a Jorge Pascual González, un compañero de su propio partido. "Te voy a reventar la cabeza, hijo de puta” le dijo.
