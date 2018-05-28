Público
Moción de censura al PP El PP rechaza la dimisión de Rajoy o un congreso extraordinario: "Quien pretenda darle por muerto igual se equivoca"

El coordinador general de los conservadores, Fernando Martínez-Maillo, niega que haya quien apuesta por la renovación en su partido: "Ni estamos para elecciones ni para congreso". Sostine que Rajoy no tiene ninguna intención de dimitir. 

Mariano Rajoy junto a Fernando Martínez-Maíllo, Javier Arenas, y Javier Maroto. /EFE

"Quien pretenda dar por muerto a Rajoy o al PP, igual se equivoca". El coordinador general de los conservadores, Fernando Martínez-Maillo, ha negado este lunes que el presidente del Gobierno haya contemplado su dimisión, y también que en su partido haya quienes apuestan por la celebración de un congreso extraordinario que sirva al PP para renovarse y rearmarse.

En entrevista con Cadena Ser, el número tres del PP ha asegurado que, en sus contactos con distintos dirigentes territoriales "nadie" le ha transmitido esta petición, y también que Rajoy ni "tiene" intención de dimitir ni "debe" hacerlo, tras haber ganado las dos últimas elecciones generales.

En su opinión, la moción de censura a Rajoy registrada el viernes por el PSOE, el apoyo incondicional a ésta, manifestado por Unidos Podemos, o la convocatoria de elecciones que pide Cs son formas de "deslegitimar al PP como partido de Gobierno".

La detención de Eduardo Zaplana, primero, y la condena al PP por la trama Gürtel particularmente, han arrollado a los conservadores, que se limitan a disparar contra todos los grupos de la oposición, negando la corrupción a la que la Audiencia Nacional alude en su sentencia, bloqueados en el mismo punto.

