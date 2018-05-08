El PP sigue su caída golpeado por el caso Cifuentes y Ciudadanos se le acerca, según el CIS

El PP sigue perdiendo apoyos y, aunque sigue apareciendo como la fuerza con más intención de voto, ve cómo Ciudadanos se le está acercando cada vez más.
Los últimos datos del Barómetro del CIS otorgan al partido del Gobierno un 24% en intención de voto, 2,3 puntos menos que en su anterior encuesta de febrero. Ciudadanos avanza 1,7 puntos en intención de voto, hasta el 22,4%, y supera al PSOE.
Los socialistas pierden 1,1 puntos, y se quedan como tercera fuerza con el 22% de los votos, mientras que Podemos y sus confluencias ganan seis décimas, hasta el 19,6% de los apoyos.
El trabajo de campo del sondeo del CIS está realizado en el mes de abril, en medio del escádalo por el máster de la entonces presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.
En febrero, el PP era la fuerza más votada, aunque seguía perdiendo apoyos, casi dos puntos menos desde la última encuesta de octubre, hasta situarse en el 26,3 por ciento, seguido del PSOE, que también se dejaba más de un punto en estimación de voto hasta el 23,1 por ciento.
En ese anterior barómetro del CIS con estimación de voto publicado en febrero, Ciudadanos ya confirmaba su crecimiento y se colocaba como tercera fuerza política superando a Podemos, mientras que el PP y PSOE mantenían la primera y segunda posición, aunque perdían fuelle.
Según ese sondeo, el partido de Rivera subía tres puntos y lograría el 20,7 por ciento de los votos -su nivel más alto de toda la serie histórica- superando a Podemos y sus confluencias, que también subían medio punto hasta el 19 por ciento de los sufragios.
(Habrá ampliación)
