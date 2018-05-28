El PP sigue la estela de Iglesias: si la moción fracasa será "el fin" de Pedro Sánchez

El PP sigue ajeno a la autocrítica por la corrupción y mantiene su estrategia del medio a la moción de censura planteada por el PSOE, que se debatirá entre el jueves y el viernes de esta semana en el Congreso de los Diputados.

El vicesecretario de Comunicación de los conservadores, Pablo Casado, ha alertado este lunes de que "no se puede poner a España en manos de independentistas y batasunos", ni se debe permitir que los españoles sean "rehenes" de "Puigdemonts y Oteguis", en referencia al hipotético apoyo de PNV, ERC y PDeCAT a la moción contra Mariano Rajoy -que, por otra parte, el PSOE ya ha anunciado que no va a requerir-

De hecho, y además de insistir en la "inestabilidad" que a su entender lleva aparejada esta iniciativa -la considera "irresponsable, incoherente e injusta"-, Casado ha seguido la estela del líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, para afirmar que si esta fracasa, como el PP da por sentado, será "el fin" de la carrera política de Pedro Sánchez."Lo ha dicho Pablo Iglesias", argumentaba Casado.

No obstante, el dirigente del PP se ha mostrado "comedido en lo positivo", al afrontar la pregunta sobre si Rajoy saldrá refrendado si fracasa esta moción, que el PSOE anunció 24 horas después de conocerse la condena al PP por Gürtel. "Cuando fracasa un intento de tumbarte, el que queda en pie puede verse beneficiado", afirmaba.

Por otro lado, y a pesar de la calma que vende el PP, que no ve viable que progrese esta iniciativa, Casado aseguraba no tener información sobre el sentido del voto de las fuerzas que apoyaron la tramitación de la Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 la semana pasada, en el Congreso. "No tengo información"; "No vamos a decirles lo que tienen que hacer", decía, reconociendo que su estrategia pasa por avivar el miedo a un hipotético gobierno de izquierdas.



