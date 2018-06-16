Público
Público

PP Valencia Una exconcejal del PP imputada en el caso Taula muere al precipitarse desde un balcón de su vivienda

El cadáver de María José Alcón ha sido encontrado por su marido, Alfonso Grau, exvicealcalde de Valencia durante el mandato de Rita Barberá. Alcón había reconocido las mordidas y la financiación ilegal del PP valenciano en una conversación telefónica con su hijo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
maria-jose-alcon-pp

La exconcejala del PP, María José Alcón, ha aparecido muerta tras caer de un balcón de su segunda vivienda. / Europa Press

La Guardia Civil ha encontrado el cuerpo sin vida de la exconcejal del PP de Valencia María José Alcón, quien habría fallecido al precipitarse desde el balcón de su segunda residencia, en Callosa d'En Sarrià, en la provincia de Alicante. Alcón estaba imputada en el caso Taula sobre blanqueo de dinero y presunta financiación irregular del partido.

Alcón había reconocido las mordidas y la financiación ilegal del Partido Popular valenciano en una conversación telefónica con su hijo, y  había llegado a hablar de que existía "corrupción total".

Fuentes conocedoras de los hechos han informado de que la muerte ha tenido lugar esta mañana en una casa de Callosa d'En Sarrià, de donde es natural Alfonso Grau, su actual marido, que fue vicealcalde de Valencia durante el mandato de Rita Barberá al frente del consistorio.

El matrimonio estaba pasando el fin de semana en esta segunda residencia y esta mañana Grau había salido a pasear con un amigo del pueblo cuando, al regresar a casa, se encontró con el cadáver de María José Alcón, que, según las primeras investigaciones, podría haberse precipitado desde un tercer o cuarto piso.

La Guardia Civil, que no ha facilitado datos sobre este suceso, ha iniciado una investigación para determinar las circunstancias en las que se ha producido esta muerte

Etiquetas