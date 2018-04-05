Público
Máster de Maroto La web del PP atribuye a Maroto un máster que no ha realizado

El vicesecretario de Política Social y Sectorial del PP tiene un Programa de Liderazgo para la Gestión Pública en el IESE, según figura en la página del Congreso.

Javier Maroto, vicesecretario de Política Social y Sectorial del PP. EFE/Archivo

Javier Maroto, vicesecretario de Política Social y Sectorial del PP, tiene un máster en Gestión y Administración Pública en el IESE, según la biografía oficial que aparece en la página del partido. Sin embargo, en la página del Congreso figura que Maroto tiene un Programa de Liderazgo para la Gestión Pública en el IESE. 

En el programa Hoy por hoy, la presentadora Pepa Bueno ha preguntado a Maroto si tiene un máster. "No, tengo un Programa de Gestión de Administración Pública, un título menor al máster porque se hace en un año", ha respondido. No obstante, la periodista le ha recordado que, a tenor de la web del PP, el político tiene un "máster en Gestión y Administración Pública en el IESE".

(Habrá ampliación)

