Público
Público

Elecciones 2019 Podemos preguntará a sus bases si aceptan que su marca tenga que aparecer en las papeletas electorales

Teresa Rodríguez, la líder de Podemos en Andalucía, pidió durante el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal que no se imponga que el nombre de 'Podemos' esté visible en todas las elecciones de 2019. La consulta se realizará durante este mes de marzo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Consejo Ciudadano Estatal celebrado este sábado 10 de marzo / Dani Gago - Podemos

Consejo Ciudadano Estatal celebrado este sábado 10 de marzo / Dani Gago - Podemos

Tras el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal, Pablo Iglesias se ha retractado sobre la primera idea fija para las elecciones de 2019 y que indicaba que la marca Podemos apareciera en todas las papeletas. Durante la reunión del máximo órgano de decisión del partido se ha decidido que se consultará a las bases si quieren que el nombre de la formación sea visible.

"Entendemos que debemos ir en confluencia con nuestras fuerzas aliadas, y que el nombre de Podemos debe estar en las candidaturas, pero esta decisión, como todas las decisiones importantes en Podemos, corresponde a los inscritos", afirma el líder de la formación morada.

Esta decisión se toma después de que apareciera una voz discordante con ella. Teresa Rodríguez, la secretaria general de Andalucía, ha pedido que no se imponga que la marca Podemos apareciera en todas las papeletas. Según ha explicado la líder andaluza a los periodistas, las candidaturas de unidad popular que se crearon en 2015 cuando el partido morado decidió no concurrir con su marca a las municipales de ese año.

Por ello, Rodríguez defiende que se mantenga el derecho abierto a los territorios a decidir cómo se presentarán a la nueva cita con las urnas, y pone como ejemplo el caso sevillano. La candidatura Participa Sevilla, en la que se integró Podemos y consiguió tres concejales en las pasadas municipales, o Ganemos Córdoba, que logró cuatro.

La consulta a las bases por territorio

Para realizar la consulta a las bases, Podemos preguntará a los inscritos durante el próximo mes si quieren que la marca aparezca en las papeletas electorales en el ámbito europeo, autonómico y municipal. La consulta se preguntará por separado en cada ámbito, de forma que los inscritos de cada Comunidad Autónoma decidan cómo presentarse y cada área municipal también pueda decidirlo. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas