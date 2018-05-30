Público
Premios de Periodismo Exteriores premiará con 12.000 euros al corresponsal extranjero que mejor hable de España

En su primera edición , los Premios de Periodismo Palacio de Viana contarán con 36.000 euros, cuya financiación depende de la Dirección General de Comunicación e Información Diplomática

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Alfonso Dastis, en el Congreso. /EFE

El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores premiará con 12.000 euros al corresponsal extranjero que mejor contribuya a la buena imagen de España. La iniciativa sale de los Premios de Periodismo Palacio de Viana creados recientemente por el ministerio que dirige Alfonso Dastis, según adelanta El Confidencial

El Gobierno busca así aproximarse a la prensa extranjera tras el eco que ha tenido en todo el mundo la cuestión independentista catalana. 

En su primera edición , los premios contarán con 36.000 euros. La Dirección General de Comunicación e Información Diplomática, responsable de los galardones, premiará con otros 12.000 euros el mejor artículo sobre política exterior en prensa escrita, y también destinará la misma cantidad al mejor programa en radio y televisión sobre política exterior.

La financiación de los premios se realizará con el presupuesto ordinario de la Dirección General de Comunicación, por lo que desde Exteriores se advierte que no será un gasto adicional. La subsecretaria del ministerio, Beatriz Larrotcha afirmó en el Congreso que se trata de "un premio de periodismo y política internacional para reconocer las piezas de opinión y de carácter informativo aparecidas en los medios de comunicación que contribuyan a la difusión del papel de España". 

