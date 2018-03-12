El fuerte crecimiento de Ciudadanos en las encuestas —muchas le colocan como la fuerza más votada— no ha pasado desapercibido para la élite económica y empresarial del país. Según informa El Confidencial, los presidentes de Telefónica, Endesa e Iberdrola, José María Álvarez-Pallete, Borja Prado e Ignacio Sánchez Galán, se han reunido en las últimas semanas con Albert Rivera.
La coincidencia de la mayoría de las encuestas han suscitado el interés de las empresas del Ibex-35 por Ciudadanos y por su programa económico. El Confidencial señala que Álvarez-Pallete, presidente de Telefónica, recibió hace unos días en la sede de la operadora. Desde Telefónica no han hecho ningún comentario sobre la reunión de su presidente con Rivera, pero han puntualizado que Álvarez-Pallete se reúne con todo aquel que se lo pide.
Fuentes empresariales señalan que estas reuniones entran dentro de la normalidad y deben inscribirse en el marco de las relaciones institucionales que las empresas mantienen con los partidos políticos. El presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, ya reconoció que se había reunido tres veces con Rivera, dos de ellas en actos públicos y una en un almuerzo en la sede de la eléctrica. Galán trataba así de salir al paso de los rumores que señalaban que Iberdrola estaría financiando a Ciudadanos.
Rumores y especulaciones entre Ciudadanos y empresas del Ibex-35 que no han dejado de circular en los mentideros políticos del país desde que el Banco de Sabadell, Josep Oliu, dijera aquella famosa frase en 2015, que ya ha pasado a la posteridad: "Necesitamos un Podemos de derechas".
