El proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado presentado por el gobierno aumenta un 8,3% la cuantía destinada a I+D+i para 2018, pero para mayor parte de este dinero se destina a créditos que ni empresas ni investigadores no solicitan en vez de a subvenciones, reclamadas por la comunidad científica, según informa la Cadena SER.
La partida de I+D+i aumentará hasta los 7.044 millones de euros frente a los 6.029 millones asignados en 2017 y las subvenciones serán las que más noten esta subida, aunque los créditos seguirán copando más de la mitad del dinero público destinado a este área (3.378 millones de euros).
Esto supone un incremento de los créditos en un 4,2% respecto al año anterior, mientras que las subvenciones estarán financiadas con 2.629 millones de euros, un 7,1% más con respecto a 2017.
Sin embargo, los créditos seguirán siendo la mayoría de la partida y el 60% de estos no fueron ejecutados en 2017 porque ni los investigadores ni las empresas españolas solicitaron este tipo de préstamos.
Por áreas, al programa de Investigación y Desarrollo Tecnológico-Industrial se le asignan 1.460 millones de euros para 2018.
Por su parte, el área relativa al espacio tendrá una dotación de 202 millones de euros debido a la participación española en la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) con lo que se pretende integrar la industria española en los grandes proyectos espaciales europeos.
Al Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), se asignan 618 millones de euros y el programa de Investigación Sanitaria contará con 270 millones de euros
