El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso de los Diputados, Aitor Esteban, ha asegurado que el PNV no negociará los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) con el 155 en vigor, que ha provocado "una grave excepcionalidad en el Estado". Además, cree que se ha hecho "una interpretación absolutamente extensiva" del artículo que pone "en riesgo" el autogobierno catalán y el vasco.
En declaraciones a Europa Press, Esteban ha recordado que el PNV "ya ha dicho en repetidas ocasiones que el 155 ha provocado una situación de grave excepcionalidad en el Estado y, desde luego, mientras esté en vigor", los jeltzales no los negociarán, "en absoluto".
"Es una interpretación, además, de ese artículo absolutamente extensiva y que pone en cuestión y en riesgo el autogobierno, no solo de los catalanes, sino que, en su caso, podría dar lugar al riesgo del autogobierno vasco", ha añadido.
Por lo tanto, ha apuntado que, "hasta que esto no se normalice", el PNV no entrará a negociar. El dirigente jeltzale también ha realizado una apelación a que el problema en Cataluña "se solucione, como problema político que es, a través del diálogo y de la negociación". "Hacemos una apelación a que, de una vez por todas, la política entre a resolverlo", ha apuntado.
