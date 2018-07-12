Público
Primarias PP Casado exige al PP que ponga cabinas para garantizar el voto secreto

El candidato pide que la distribución de los electores en las mesas se haga por orden alfabético de los compromisarios y no por provincias.

El candidato a la presidencia del PP Pablo Casado./EFE

La candidatura de Pablo Casado ha solicitado a la Comisión Organizadora del Congreso del PP que se establezcan en ese encuentro, que se celebrará el 20 y 21 de julio, cabinas electorales en los lugares de votación para garantizar el carácter libre y secreto de los votos de los compromisarios.

A través de un escrito dirigido al presidente de la COC, también pide que la misma papeleta de votación contenga el nombre de los dos candidatos, es decir Pablo Casado y Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, y que se introduzca en la urna en un sobre cerrado.

Otra de las peticiones al organismo encargado de organizar el congreso extraordinario del partido, es que la distribución de los electores en las mesas se haga por orden alfabético de los compromisarios y no por provincias.

De esta manera se quiere evitar que la distribución provincial pueda facilitar "el conocimiento del sentido de voto" de los distintos compromisarios lo que, a juicio de la candidatura de Casado, afecta a la libertad y el secreto de sufragio.

Según se señala en el escrito, presentado por Ignacio Cosidó, representante de la candidatura en el COC, el derecho de participación de los compromisarios debe ejercerse a través del sufragio "igual, libre, directo y secreto".

Y que le corresponde al COC garantizar que el sufragio se ejerce de esta manera y establecer las medidas apropiadas a tal fin en el proceso de votación.

Por eso, se reclaman las cabinas electorales, la presencia de los nombres de los dos candidatos en la misma papeleta, el sobre cerrado y la distribución de los electores por orden alfabético.

