El candidato a presidir el PP, Pablo Casado, quiere un debate con la otra aspirante y ganadora de la primera vuelta, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, porque es necesario "un debate de ideas", y afirma que fueron las políticas de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno las que "nos mandaron a la oposición".

"El debate siempre es sano. Por eso, pido un debate con Soraya. Es necesario un debate de ideas en el PP.", ha señalado el político.

En una entrevista en ABC, Casado confía en contar con el apoyo de Dolores de Cospedal con quien comparte, dice, "principios, valores y una idea de partido nacional sin complejos, que no negocia con los independentistas".

Las palabras del político palenciano parecen ser una contestación a las declaraciones de su oponente para dirigir el Partido Popular, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, en las que, tras haber ganado la primera votación de las primarias, aseguraba que "está en el ADN del PP que mande la lista más votada"

"Me gustaría reforzar el Estado haciendo política y no crónica de tribunales"

Casado, explica que ha hablado con todos los candidatos y con las personas que no han pasado el corte "y hay una coincidencia con José Manuel García Margallo, con José Ramón García Hernández, con Elio Cabanes y muy especial con Dolores de Cospedal, con quien he trabajado desde 2013 y he tenido un resultado muy importante".

Y sobre las diferencias que observa entre Cospedal y Santamaría, para pensar que la primera le puede apoyar, Casado recuerda que él está en contra de la operación diálogo con los independentistas y de las fotos de amistad con ellos: "Me gustaría reforzar el Estado haciendo política y no crónica de tribunales".

A la pregunta de si cree que la investigación del máster es su espada de Damocles, Casado dice que no, que no teme la imputación y si tuviera algún temor no se habría presentado.