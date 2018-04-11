El abogado del profesor Alfredo Allué, Antonio García, ha avanzado este miércoles que su representado emprenderá acciones legales contra la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos por la firma "falsa" del docente que aparece en las actas de convalidación de asignaturas de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.
En declaraciones a Antena3, el letrado ha explicado que el profesor Allué le ha encargado "que haya un estudio de lo que se puede hacer y adelante todas las acciones que procedan".
El propio docente expresó este martes su malestar tras la difusión de ese acta de convalidación de asignaturas en la que aparece una firma que no reconoce como suya como profesor de un máster en el que no tuvo mayor participación que unas clases.
"Di cuatro horas de clase un viernes y me volví al día siguiente; no tuve más relación con ese máster. Luego me he enterado de que yo estaba en un comité de garantías, que había actas y también exámenes. Esa firma no es mía, esa firma es falsa", aseguró Allué.
