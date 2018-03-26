El Consell introducirá cláusulas sociales en las contrataciones para no financiar con dinero público las publicaciones que contengan anuncios de prostitución, en la medida en que vayan finalizando los actuales contratos.
Así lo ha indicado este viernes la vicepresidenta del Consell, Mónica Oltra, tras la reunión semanal del Gobierno valenciano, en la que ha afirmado que estos requisitos se pondrán en marcha en cumplimiento del Pacto valenciano contra la violencia de Género y Machista.
En los contratos vigentes no se puede aplicar esta cláusula de forma retroactiva, pero según vayan concluyendo estos contratos se introducirá como requisito, ha explicado.
Oltra ha señalado que está bien que se avance también en el ámbito legislativo, en referencia al acuerdo del PSPV y Compromís para incluir en la Ley de Publicidad Institucional la preferencia por los medios sin anuncios de prostitución desde los anuncios de la Administración valenciana.
"Si además está en la ley, mejor aún, porque también va en esta dirección", ha añadido.
