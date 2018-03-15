El PSOE abre la Escuela de Gobierno sin tener asegurada la presencia de Susana Díaz

El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, vistió en la mañana del jueves las instalaciones de la Escuela de Gobierno que organizan los socialistas este fin de semana, para aportar los últimos datos del evento: un total de 1050 inscritos y 150 ponentes protagonizarán 16 talleres, cuatro masterclass y dos diálogos a lo largo de las jornadas.
Ábalos indicó que, aunque sigue en el programa oficial del PSOE, no podía confirmar todavía la presencia de la presidenta andaluza Susana Díaz en la Escuela de Gobierno, pero si añadió con todo serio: “Lo que sí puede confirmar es la presencia de 1.050 inscritos y 150 ponentes”.
La presencia de Díaz es la única persona que aún falta por confirmar su asistencia, tras las negativas a participar en las jornadas de los ex secretarios generales del PSOE, Felipe González y Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba; y de los presidentes autonómicos de Asturias (Javier Fernández) y de Valencia (Ximo Puig), aunque por distintos motivos.
Ábalos destacó que esta Escuela de Gobierno es una experiencia inédita en el PSOE y que se quiere consolidar anualmente, “como especio de reflexión y encuentro, buscando además el acercamiento a la sociedad”, dijo. Sobre este último, apuntó que casi un 25% de los inscritos no pertenecen al PSOE y este porcentaje es aún mayor en el número de ponentes que participan.
El número tres del PSOE señaló también que estas jornadas eran un empeño personal de Sánchez para recuperar “nuestras tradiciones”, en cuanto a buscar y propiciar encuentros permanentes para actualizar el proyecto y estar atento a las demandas de la sociedad.
La Escuela de Gobierno será inaugurada oficialmente la tarde de este jueves y corresponderá al ex presidente del Gobierno, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, dar la primera masterclass.
