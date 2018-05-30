Tras varios días de especulaciones sobre quién defendería la moción de censura por parte del Grupo Socialista, fuentes socialistas informaron este miércoles que será finalmente José Luis Ábalos, secretario de Organización del PSOE, quien suba a la tribuna a plantear ante la Cámara Baja la iniciativa socialista.

La portavoz parlamentaria, Margarita Robles, sólo actuará en el turno que le corresponde a su grupo, una intervención que ya suele ser irrelevante y que queda solapada por el discurso inicial de presentación de la moción y por la intervención del propio candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno.

Fuentes socialistas han justificado esta decisión remontándose al precedente de la moción de censura presentada por Felipe González contra el entonces presidente, Adolfo Suárez, en 1980, donde fue Alfonso Guerra, entonces secretario de Organización del PSOE el encargado de defender dicha moción.

No obstante, no es comparable la situación, porque en aquel entonces el portavoz y presidente del Grupo Socialista era Felipe González, que era el candidato a la investidura, por lo que no podía intervenir también defendiendo la moción.

En Ferraz rechazan cualquier lectura de relegar a Robles a un segundo plano, aseguran que sigue contando con todo el respaldo de Pedro Sánchez y que ha habido acuerdo en la toma de esta decisión.

Ábalos de esta forma se consagra como el verdadero hombre fuerte del equipo de Sánchez y, además, está actuando por orden del secretario general como el principal interlocutor del PSOE en las negociaciones para recabar apoyos de cara a la moción de censura.

