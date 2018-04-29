El PSOE ha vuelto a aprovechar sus enmiendas parciales al Proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 para reclamar la recuperación de partidas para la aplicación de la Ley de Memoria Histórica de 2007 y exigir, en concreto, 21 millones de euros para, entre otras cosas, financiar las exhumaciones de víctimas del franquismo o resignificar el Valle de los Caídos.
Además, los socialistas han enmendado el articulado de la ley para solicitar la reapertura de la Oficina de ayuda a Víctimas de la Guerra Civil y la Dictadura creada por el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y que se dote a este organismo de suficiente personal y material "para el cumplimiento de los objetivos contemplados en la Ley de Memoria Histórica".
Ya en sus enmiendas a los distintos ministerios, es donde el PSOE incluye su petición de destinar 21 millones de euros al desarrollo de esa norma. En su texto, recogido por Europa Press, los socialistas especifican que ese dinero debe utilizarse para sufragar "toda clase de gastos derivados" de la aplicación de medidas para el "reconocimiento y resarcimiento" de las víctimas de la Guerra Civil y la dictadura franquista. En concreto, cita la localización, exhumación e identificación de desaparecidos; la creación de un banco de ADN, la retirada de símbolos franquistas; la creación de un Consejo de la Memoria y Comisión de la Verdad y la resignificación del Valle de los Caídos.
En la justificación de su enmienda, el PSOE acusa al Gobierno de haber reducido "drásticamente" el presupuesto para estas políticas en 2012, el primer año de la mayoría absoluta de Mariano Rajoy, para después haberlo hecho "desaparecer totalmente". Todo ello, denuncian, "con una clara intención ideológica".
