El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, tiene decidido aclarar el caso de la presunta trama del Partido Socialista del País Valenciano (PSPV) y, en el caso de aparezcan ilegalidades, actuar con toda contundencia.

Así lo ha hecho saber a la dirección del partido y ha puesto al secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos —militante de esta federación— a seguir muy de cerca el caso para actuar con celeridad ante cualquier nueva revelación.

Ábalos está en contacto permanente con el PSPV y tiene puntual información de la comisión interna que ha creado el partido para investigar y aclarar si se usaron facturas falsas para financiar actos del partido en campañas pasadas. Además, respalda la creación de la comisión de investigación solicitada por Unidos Podemos.

El PSOE, no obstante, respiró con el auto de la jueza en el que se inhibe en favor de otras instancias judicial porque esto demuestra, según los socialistas, que ya no se está hablando de financiación ilegal del PSPV, sino de contrataciones irregulares. "Parece que no hay trama, y esto desmonta mucho la burbuja", afirmó el pasado viernes José Luis Ábalos.

El número tres del PSOE, sin embargo, avisó que el PSOE “no va a ser complaciente” en ningún caso, y llegó a decir que, aunque la causa judicial prescriba, si se encuentran actuaciones no ejemplares de dirigentes del partido, la dirección federal aplicará el Código Ético y actuará en consecuencia.

Ábalos, que siempre ha sido un hombre fuerte en el PSPV, dijo estar muy tranquilo por su situación personal, ya que en aquel tiempo estaba fuera de los órganos de dirección regionales. Eso sí, admitió estar preocupado por la situación y quiere aclarar cuanto antes lo ocurrido, al considerar que sí daña la imagen del partido que, además, está actualmente en el gobierno de la Generalitat.

Sin embargo, no pasa lo mismo con la situación de las ex ministras Cristina Narbona y Beatriz Corredor —actualmente en la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE— porque los contratos que se investigan salieron de sus respectivos ministerios: Medio Ambiente y Vivienda, respectivamente.

El secretario de Organización del PSOE indicó que sí han recabado información de las dos ex ministras sobre el tema, pero no quiso adelantar nada más, aunque indicó que el caso de Corredor el caso que se investiga es muy menor.

Lo que sí está claro, según fuentes cercanas a Sánchez, es que el líder socialista no quiere que le salpique ningún nuevo caso de corrupción en esta segunda etapa al frente del partido y piensa cortar tajantemente cualquier atisbo de escándalo que se cierna sobre el PSOE.

