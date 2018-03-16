El PSOE lanza una campaña para exhumar los cadáveres de todas las fosas comunes del franquismo

El PSOE ha decidido lanzar una campaña de sensibilización en toda España para exhumar los cadáveres de todas las fosas comunes del franquismo que aún quedan en España, y que calculan que implica a más de 114.000 personas.
Los socialistas quieren dar este paso tras el bloqueo parlamentario que existe por parte de PP y Ciudadanos a esta iniciativa en el Congreso, y tras el cambio de postura del prior del Valle de los Caídos, que ahora accede a desbloquear las exhumaciones ordenadas por los tribunales, lo que afecta a ocho personas.
Fernando Martínez, responsable del área de Memoria Histórica en el partido, indicó que nadie se cree que España pueda seguir en esta situación tantos años después de que acabase la dictadura franquista, “porque somos el único país en el mundo, junto con Camboya, que tenemos fosas comunes sin exhumar”.
El dirigente socialista explicó que la campaña consistirá, en primer lugar, en crear plataformas ciudadanas en el ámbito autonómico, provincial y local. Dichas plataformas serán las encargadas de realizar campañas de sensibilización a través de charlas y jornadas. Además, también tendrán como misión recopilar toda la información posible de las familias afectadas.
A nivel político, el político el PSOE presentará mociones en todos los ayuntamientos del país que puedan estar afectados, así como en todos los parlamentos autonómicos. Además, promoverán iniciativas políticas para abordar este asunto.
Martínez indicó que ante el bloqueo político el PSOE quiere conseguir una movilización social que empuje a cambiar las coas tantos años después, “porque este ya no es un problema de ideologías, ni de bandos, es un problema de dignidad”, afirmó.
