El PSOE llevará al Congreso las medidas del Pacto contra la Violencia de Género ante su incumplimiento

El PSOE denunció este viernes que, cinco meses después de la aprobación del Pacto contra la Violencia de Género, sigue sin ponerse en marcha ninguna medida por parte del Gobierno, por lo que su partido ha decidido tomar la iniciativa y presentar como proposiciones legislativas las reformas que se contemplaban en dicho acuerdo.
Carmen Calvo, que volvió a ejercer de portavoz tras la reunión de los viernes de los responsables de los Diez acuerdos de país, y manifestó que no se puede retrasar más poner en marcha las medidas que contemplaba dicho plan, y aseguró que el PSOE no se va a estar quieto ante la actual situación de parálisis: “Si alguien piensa que esto era un brindis al sol y hacerse una foto, se ha equivocado”, afirmó la dirigente socialista.
Calvo indicó que con ese paso el PSOE quiere dar una “respuesta total” a este problema, ante la parálisis del Gobierno, “porque estamos cansados de esperar ante un tema que nos preocupa mucho”, afirmó.
Calvo: “Esto no es un brindis al sol y hacerse una foto”
Por ello, presentarán una propuesta para liberar los 200 millones comprometidos por el Gobierno para luchar contra esta lacra, para que se aprueben por decreto ley con un crédito extraordinario, y que no lo supediten a la aprobación o no de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado.
También, llevará al Parlamento distintas iniciativas para hacer efectivas las reformas legislativas que llevaba aparejada la aprobación del Pacto en muchos ámbitos, así como la modificación de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial. Sólo no presentará propuestas en torno a las modificaciones en el Código Civil porque afecta a la suspensión de derechos.
El PSOE pedirá que la Mesa del Congreso dé prioridad a estas iniciativas, a las que espera sumar el apoyo del resto de grupos parlamentarios de la Cámara Baja para que salga adelante.
Por último, la dirigente socialista se refirió a la jornada de huelga del 8-M y mostró su deseo de que “salga bien” y que se visualice un “no” rotundo a la desigualdad que sufren las mujeres. Anunció, que ella y el resto de dirigentes de la Ejecutiva secundarán ese día el paro de horas que han convocado los sindicatos.
