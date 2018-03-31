El PSOE multa con 300 euros a Montilla y Antich por ausentarse de la votación del 155

El PSOE ha sancionado con 300 euros al expresidente de la Generalitat José Montilla y al expresidente de las Islas Baleares Francesc Antich por ausentarse en la votación en el Senado que ratificó la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución el pasado 27 de octubre.
El portavoz del grupo socialista en el Senado, Ander Gil, ha confirmado la noticia y ha explicado que la decisión se enmarca dentro de la "normalidad" de lo que establece el reglamento del partido, según informa la agencia de noticias catalana ACN. La decisión llega meses después de que Montilla y Antich salieran del Senado en el momento de la votación.
Los expresidentes de Catalunya y de las Islas Baleares, ambos senadores, podrían haber recibido sanciones de hasta 600 euros cada uno. Finalmente, el grupo ha optado por una sanción de 300 euros en aplicación del reglamento del partido.
